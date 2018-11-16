Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina

An informant bought drugs 3 times in North Myrtle Beach, cops say. Then police moved in

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

November 16, 2018 11:10 AM

North Myrtle Beach police made a drug bust Tuesday after 13 days of undercover work with an informant, a report said. The department seized more than 13 grams of cocaine, about six grams of heroin, a handgun and more than $4,300.

Detectives used an audio-wired confidential informant about three times to purchase heroin from Aaron Rivera throughout November, the report said. Rivera is charged with two counts of possession of cocaine, second offense; three counts of possession of heroin, second offense; and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, online records show.

Aaron Donovan Rivera.jpg
Aaron Donovan Rivera is charged with two counts of possession of cocaine, second offense; three counts of possession of heroin, second offense; and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, online records show.
J. Reuben Long Detention Center

After three purchases, North Myrtle detectives executed a search warrant at 409 28th Ave. S. Unit 1 with assistance from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division’s SWAT team, a report said.

Authorities searched the home, finding drugs and a handgun and arrested Rivera on scene.

Tuesday’s bust was the first of two drug busts this week in the North Myrtle Beach area. Nearly three pounds of marijuana, $7,500 and about 50 grams of gold were among items police seized during a raid in Atlantic Beach that netted several arrests Wednesday.

