Gold, money, guns and drugs seized by police in Atlantic Beach raid

Nearly three pounds of marijuana, $7,500 and 50 grams of gold were among items police seized during a raid in Atlantic Beach that netted several arrests.
On Wednesday officers from various agencies used search warrants at Ocean Apartments on 31st Avenue South in Atlantic Beach, according to the Horry County Police Department. The search warrants were the result of a investigation that lasted several months.
During the raid, police seized 2.8 pounds of marijuana, 50.9 grams of crack cocaine, 18.5 grams of cocaine and 23 pills. Officers also took four handguns, one of which was stolen, according to Horry County police.
Officers seized $7,520 and 58 grams of gold valued at $2,600.
Those charged were:
- Giovanni Valdez Ramos, 27, with four counts distribution of crack cocaine, one count of distribution of cocaine, a count possession with intent to deliver marijuana second-offense, one count of felon in possession of firearm and one count of possession of stolen gun.
- Jose Jesus Vaez, 27, with two counts of distribution of crack cocaine and one count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana.
- Kenneth McCray Jr., 27, with one count of distribution of crack cocaine.
- Tyler Maurice Harris, 34, with four counts of distribution of crack cocaine third-offense, one count of trafficking crack cocaine third-offense, one count of trafficking cocaine third-offense, one count possession with intent to deliver marijuana , one count possession with intent to deliver a schedule II drug and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
- Charvis Keon Anderson, 37, with one count of trafficking crack cocaine, one count of trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver a schedule II drug and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
- James Carson Sinclair, 55, charged with five counts of distribution of crack cocaine.
- Lamar McDaniels, 33, charged with four counts of distribution of crack cocaine.
- Tyquan F. McNeil with one count of intent to distribute a schedule I-III drugs.
- Lauren Simpson, 36, with one count of heroin possession.
- Stefane Pierce, 57, with one count of heroin possession second-offense.
