Here’s the latest on the Socastee vehicle burning that killed two

The mothers of two men who were stabbed and burned in a car over the summer in Socastee stood before a circuit court judge in tears as they asked him to deny bond for three men accused in their sons’ murders.
Judge William H. Seals denied bond Tuesday for Michael W. Faile, 37; Zachary Stell, 31; and William D. Tatum, 37, at the Horry County Courthouse.
Police found two bodies in a burned vehicle about 7 a.m. July 27 on Butler Road off Enterprise Road in the Socastee area. Police say Shawn Anderson, 35, and Matthew Autry, 29, were shot and stabbed before the car was set ablaze with gasoline. The car was near the Socastee Recreation Park. Police believe the incident was drug-related.
Horry County police charged Faile with two counts of murder. Tatum was charged with two counts of murder, one count of arson, one count trafficking heroin and one count possession of scheduled drug. Stell was charged with two counts of murder and one count of arson.
David L. Cook, 44, faces two counts of murder, one count of arson and one count of possession of heroin. Cook waived his right to a hearing.
Parents of the two victims, along with other family members, expressed sadness for their losses Tuesday.
“Today makes 15 weeks and four days since my son died,” said Tracy Baker, Autry’s mother. “And, as far as I know, he didn’t know these people that well. I’m asking and begging for there to be no bond because if they did this to my child and barely knew him, I can’t imagine what they’d do to us.” Baker gave the judge a letter from Autry’s 7-year-old daughter, and the judge read it silently.
Anderson’s father, David, said the suspect’s “took our world.”
“It’s really been a hardship on all of us,” he said.
According to arrest warrants, the four murder suspects conspired to kill the two victims by shooting and stabbing them.
Faile’s arrest warrant says Tatum told investigators that Faile hired Cook and Stell to find one pound of stolen heroin or fentanyl. Stell and Cook shot the victims, then stabbed them, the warrants state. Stell set fire to the vehicle. Cook served as lookout and helped clean up, according to the police reports.
The three suspects appeared together with their defense attorneys. Tatum kept his head down through the hearing, while Stell and Faile kept their heads up.
Solicitor Josh Holford said Faile was a drug dealer operating out of a drug, or “trap,” house.
“He had a large amount of heroin or fentanyl that went missing,” Holford said, adding that’s what started the whole incident.
Holford said Stell and Cook lured Autry, and Anderson happened to be with Autry that day. Stell slit Anderson’s throat and Tatum bought the gasoline, Holford added. The question remains unanswered if the victims were still alive when the car was set on fire, he said.
“That car and those bodies were both burned unrecognizable,” Holford said.
Defense attorneys gave details about their clients after Holford read each of their prior records.
Putting his hand on Tatum’s back while addressing the judge, attorney Jarrett Bouchette said Tatum voluntarily gave police details after he was arrested and taken to J. Reuben Long. He also said Tatum was held hostage at one point during the series of events.
James Galmore, Faile’s attorney, blamed the incident on Cook, saying Cook is the one covered in burn marks. “There is no visible evidence that ties Mr. Faile to this,” Galmore said.
Stell’s attorney, Bradley Richardson, said Stell is a former Marine and served overseas before he was honorably discharged.
Jeret Cox and Miranda Nicole Owens also face charges of accessory after the fact of murder.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
