Police investigating after 2 bodies found in burned vehicle in Socastee

Horry County police are actively investigating after two bodies were found in a burned vehicle Friday morning, according to Capt. John Harrelson with the police department.
Harrelson said the bodies were discovered on Butler Road off Enterprise Road in the Socastee area.
Authorities began investigating about 7 a.m. after Horry County Fire Rescue crews initially found the burned vehicle.
“The vehicle was significantly burnt, I do believe that [fire rescue] had to [check for] some hot spots, but it is significantly burnt,” Harrelson said.
The area where the vehicle was found is in a construction area where no residents are, Harrelson added.
Police have blocked access where Butler Road turns to dirt, just past Socastee Recreation Park.
No other information was available.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments