Police are on the scene where firefighters found two bodies in a burned car in Socastee Friday morning, July 27, 2018. Horry County police Capt. John Harrelson said firefighters responded to a report of a burning car Friday morning.
Crime

Police investigating after 2 bodies found in burned vehicle in Socastee

By Michaela Broyles And David Weissman

July 27, 2018 09:47 AM

Horry County police are actively investigating after two bodies were found in a burned vehicle Friday morning, according to Capt. John Harrelson with the police department.

Harrelson said the bodies were discovered on Butler Road off Enterprise Road in the Socastee area.

Authorities began investigating about 7 a.m. after Horry County Fire Rescue crews initially found the burned vehicle.

“The vehicle was significantly burnt, I do believe that [fire rescue] had to [check for] some hot spots, but it is significantly burnt,” Harrelson said.

Horry County police on the scene at the Socastee Recreational Park where two bodies were found in a burned car. Police said someone found the car Friday morning down a dead-end road and they bodies were badly burned.

The area where the vehicle was found is in a construction area where no residents are, Harrelson added.

Police have blocked access where Butler Road turns to dirt, just past Socastee Recreation Park.

No other information was available.

Police are conducting a death investigation after two bodies were found in a burned vehicle Friday morning -
David Weissman dweissman@thesunnews.com

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

