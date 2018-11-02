Students arrested after mob attack on classmate in high school hallway

Six teens face charges in connection for assaulting a 15-year-old at Carvers Bay High School earlier this week.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests on Friday. Five were charged as juveniles and Breonna Holmes, 17, of Hemingway, was charged as an adult. Each arrestee is a Carvers Bay High School student and face charges of assault and assault and battery by mob third-degree.

Police say the attack happened on Monday at the Hemingway-area school.

Witnesses said at lunch the six suspects tried to find the victim because of something she said, according to a police report. The students found the victim in a hallway and confronted her as other students gathered.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

An argument escalated into a fight with all six suspects assaulting the victim, the police report states. The victim got up and yelled at the suspects as school staff separated the students.

The victim had scratches to her face and was evaluated by a school nurse.

Friday’s arrests come on the heels of six other teens facing charges in Georgetown for an alleged assault on a dirt road in the Andrews area.