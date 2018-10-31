Four arrested in connection to boy’s beating captured on Facebook video

Four teens were charged with assault by mob for their role in an alleged attack of a boy on a Georgetown County dirt road that was filmed and shared on Facebook.
The 17-year-old boy in the video was stomped and kicked, but did not suffer any broken bones, his mother told The Sun News.
“Doctors are amazed he has no facial bones broken,” she said Wednesday. “It’s nauseating. I can’t get it out of my head.”
In the video, teenagers gathered on a dirt road near Andrews and begin to argue. The first punch is thrown about 50 seconds into the recording and then a mob of people surround the teenager, kicking and punching him. The fight continues as the video abruptly ends.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced charges against four teens with more arrests expected. The four people charged were:
- Anthony Robert Holmes, 18;
- David Dequan Rutledge Jr., 17;
- Kenneth Daniel Newton, 17;
- Alquavion Melvin Snow, 17.
The victim’s mom told The Sun News two boys — including her son’s friend — were supposed to fight one-on-one. But when her son heard the other boy was bringing a “crew,” her son went to stand up for his friend.
“You can see in the video he put his hands in his pocket,” she said, adding he did not fight back. “He went to the ground, and they kicked and stomped his face.
“I think they all need to go to jail,” she said.
After the fight, her son came home and they went straight to the sheriff’s office, but by the time deputies got to the scene, nobody was there, she said.
A woman posted the video Tuesday with the caption, “As a parent, I want to just say how sorry it is that people can stand by and watch another child get jumped by 10 head or more and not take up for them yet alone video it for kicks.”
The post, which has been marked by Facebook as sensitive content, had more than 14,000 views and more than 300 shares by Wednesday afternoon. Hundreds of Facebook comments on the post range from “This is just sickening!” to “Lock their [explicative] up!” Some commenters claim to know the people involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call GCSO at 843-546-5102.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments