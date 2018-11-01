High school suspects apologize in court for mob beating of teen in Facebook video

A judge set bond for five of the high school students accused of beating a 17-year-old on a dirt road outside of Andrews Tuesday.

The charges came a day after Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a Facebook video of the fight.

On Wednesday, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced five Andrews teens are charged with third-degree assault and battery by a mob — a charge that carries up to one year in prison. The five charged are:

Anthony Robert Holmes, 18

David Dequan Rutledge Jr, 17

Kenneth Daniel Newton, 17

Alquavion Melvin Snow, 17

Gunnar Travis Gatlin, 17

The judge set a $5,000 cash surety bond for each teen and a no contact order between the suspects and the victim. No contact, especially via social media, was stressed during the hearing.

During the Thursday bond hearing, Newton, Holmes, Snow and Rutledge appeared together. The four — all 11th grade students at Andrews High School — apologized to the family via video call. The family asked for no bond to be set and expressed concern that the charges are only third-degree.

Gatlin, who is also an Andrews High student, had a separate hearing shortly after with an attorney present. Gatlin did not speak in the hearing. His attorney asked the judge for a personal recognizance bond.

In the video, teenagers gathered on a dirt road near Andrews and begin to argue. The first punch is thrown about 50 seconds into the recording and then a mob of people surround the teenager, kicking and punching him. The fight continues as the video abruptly ends.

The 17-year-old boy in the video was stomped and kicked, but did not suffer any broken bones, his mother told The Sun News.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCSO at 843-546-5102.





Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong