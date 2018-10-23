Jury asks question while considering Tammy Moorer kidnapping case

The jury asked questions about surveillance video as they continue deliberations on conspiracy and kidnapping charges against Tammy Moorer.

Jurors will typically ask questions of the court as they deliberate a case. The parties gathered in the courtroom to determine the appropriate way to answer. On this jury question, the parties decided to provide the video in evidence.

The jury was brought back into the courtroom to view the videos.

There were questions about providing Tammy Moorer’s father’s cellphone number. But, the judge said they couldn’t provide that information because nobody testified to his number.

The jury also asked about vieweing a photo that Donald DeMarino testified about seeing, but that picture was never introduced into evidence. As a result, the photo was not provided to the jury.

Shortly before noon the jury returned with another question. It was about the definition of the conspiracy and kidnapping charges and the judge sent the jury instruction back to the deliberation room.

The jury is in its first day of deliberations following an 11-day trail of Tammy Moorer on conspiracy and kidnapping charges. The state presented a circumstantial based case of Tammy Moorer growing angry and jealous over an affair between her husband, Sidney, and Elvis. Prosecutors say the duo lured Elvis to Peachtree Landing area of Socastee, where she has not been seen since.

Attorneys in Tammy Moorer trial deliver closing arguments

Prosecutors initially charged Tammy and Sidney Moorer with kidnapping and murder, but the murder charges were dropped. Sidney Moorer went to trial on the kidnapping charge in 2016, but a jury deadlocked. That case has not been retried and remains active.

Last year, a jury found Sidney Moorer guilty of obstructing the police investigation. Judge R. Markley Dennis, who was appointed to hear the case, sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

In April, a grand jury indicted Sidney and Tammy Moorer on conspiracy to kidnap charges.

Tammy Moorer has maintained her innocence.