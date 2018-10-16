She left a loaded gun out, her child was shot, cops say. Now she’ll face a jury

A Horry County woman accused of leaving a loaded gun around children resulting in a 2-year-old getting shot is set to go to trial in February.

Holly Dew, faces three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, appeared before a Judge Steven John Tuesday morning.

Dew, along with Randi Session, both of Conway, were arrested in April during a traffic stop in New York after the child was found with a gunshot wound sustained while in South Carolina and the wound had not received medical attention. Dew is the mother of the child.

Dew rejected the state’s plea bargain of three years in prison and chose to go to trial next year.

Warrants for Dew’s arrest, released by Horry County police, accuse the mother of leaving a loaded handgun out around her three children. The warrants say one minor shot the 2-year-old.





New York State Police took the child to the hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to multiple news reports.

A third person was charged in June with child neglect in connection to the case. Rocky Session was charged with three counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

Capt. John Harrelson with Horry County police said Rocky Sessions and Dew lived with the 2-year-old victim. Randi Session is a family member of Rocky Session.

On April 5, before Randi Session and Dew fled to New York, a manager of the Speedway gas station on Highway 544 approached Horry County police and said another employee came to the store and was crying, according to an incident report. The employee, listed as a suspect in the report and the victim’s mother, Dew, allegedly told the manager that her 2-year-old son had removed a gun from a gun safe and shot himself overnight, the report said.

A warrant says that a loaded handgun was left around three children and one minor shot the 2-year-old.

Dew reportedly showed the injuries to the manager, which were below the child’s diaper and lower leg and described as two marks with skin missing, according to a police report.

Officers went to Dew’s address, but it was vacant. Neighbors said they heard a gunshot at about 1 a.m., according to the report.

Police then called Dew’s cell phone and she answered, the report said. She told police she was in Myrtle Beach and police asked to meet with her to verify the child was safe, according to the report. She said she could meet officers in her home in one hour, but then wouldn’t agree to meet with police.

She then told officers to meet her at a Tanger Outlets, but police were unable to find the suspect or her vehicle when they went to the shopping center, according to the report.

Dew and Randi Session were then arrested in New York the following day.

