Another suspect faces charges after toddler shot in Conway

Police charged a third person with child neglect in connection to a case where a toddler was shot in the leg in April.
Two people — Holly Dew, 24, and Randi Session, 23 — fled the area after the incident and were arrested in New York with the child in tow.
Rocky Session, 27, was charged with three counts of unlawful neglect of a child and booked in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday. He was released on Tuesday on $3,000 bond.
Horry County Police Spokesman Capt. John Harrelson said Rocky Sessions and Dew lived with the 2-year-old victim. Dew was the victim's mother. Randi Session is a family member of Rocky Session.
On April 5, a manager of the Speedway gas station on Highway 544 approached Horry County Police and said another employee came to the store and was crying, according to an incident report. The employee, listed as a suspect in the report and the victim's mother, Dew, allegedly told the manager that her 2-year-old son had removed a gun from a gun safe and shot himself overnight, the report said.
A warrant says that a loaded handgun was left around three children and one minor shot the 2-year-old.
Dew reportedly showed the injuries to the manager, which were below the child's diaper and lower leg and described as two marks with skin missing, according to a police report.
Officers went to Dew's address, but it was vacant. Neighbors said they heard a gunshot at about 1 a.m., according to the report.
Police then called Dew's cell phone and she answered, the report said. She told police she was in Myrtle Beach and police asked to meet with her to verify the child was safe, according to the report. She said she could meet officers in her home in one hour, but then wouldn't agree to meet with police.
She then told officers to meet her at a Tanger Outlets, but police were unable to find the suspect or her vehicle when they went to the shopping center, according to the report.
Dew and Randi Session were then arrested in New York the following day.
