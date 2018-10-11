Man accused of killing 3 in Robert Grissom crash goes before judge for bond hearing

Bond was denied at the circuit court level Thursday for a man Myrtle Beach police say is responsible in a May wreck on Robert Grissom Parkway.

Garth Treadwell faces what is equivalent to a life sentence in connection to the crash that killed three people on May 4. Treadwell is charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in death, one count of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm, hit and run attend vehicle and transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with a seal broken.

Treadwell was denied bond at the circuit court level Thursday morning. A municipal court judge denied bond for Treadwell in May.

Police say an investigation found that Treadway was fleeing the scene of a another traffic collision on Pine Island Road when the fatal crash happened after 6 p.m.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Treadwell spent almost two weeks in the hospital following the wreck.

Nicolas Norris, 25, of Myrtle Beach, Kristie Drewes, 24, of Conway, and Gulnoza Tashmatova, of Myrtle Beach, were killed as a result of the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Norris and Drewes died on scene, while Tashmatova died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, McSpadden said.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong