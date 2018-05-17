Man arrested and charged in fatal Myrtle Beach wreck killing 3

A Conway, South Carolina man was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with a fatal car accident earlier this month, according to Myrtle Beach police.
Two people were killed around 6 p.m. on May 4 near the intersection of Grissom Parkway and Executive Avenue, and a third person later died in the hospital.
Police say an investigation found that Garth Treadway was fleeing the scene of a another traffic collision on Pine Island Road when the fatal crash happened.
Evidence showed that alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the accident, police said, adding that Treadway was charged with three counts of felony DUI resulting in death, one count of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm, hit and run attended vehicle and transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken.
Treadway is scheduled to appear before a Judge 9 a.m. Friday.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
