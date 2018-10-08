There’s talk of Sidney Moorer testifying at Tammy Moorer’s trial. Here’s the latest

It’s possible Sidney Moorer could testify at Tammy Moorer’s trial in connection to the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.

Tammy Moorer entered the courtroom Monday with her three children in Horry County as pre-trial motions got underway.

She is charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnapping.

Pre-trial motions started about noon with Judge Benjamin Culbertson granting the defense’s motion to sequester witnesses. The state could call Sidney Moorer, Tammy’s husband who is also accused in the case, to testify at Tammy’s trial.

He is currently in prison at Lee’s Correctional Facility for obstruction of justice in the investigation. He has two charges against him — kidnapping and conspiracy.

“The charges are still pending,” Culbertson said. “You’ll have to get his lawyer here, too.”

A jury selection is expected to get started Monday afternoon.

Tammy Moorer leaves the courtroom Monday, Oct. 8, 2018 for recess.

The cases of Tammy and Sidney Moorer have drawn interest across the country. The duo is accused of kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap in the case of Elvis — a 20-year-old who vanished Dec. 18, 2013, and has not been found. Her car was discovered at Peachtree boat landing in Socastee.

The state initially charged both Moorers with kidnapping and murder, but prosecutors eventually dropped the murder charges.

Sidney Moorer went to trial on the kidnapping charge in 2016, but a jury deadlocked. That case has not been retried and remains active. He was found guilty last year of obstructing the police investigation. Judge R. Markley Dennis, who was appointed to hear the case, sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

In April, a grand jury indicted Sidney and Tammy Moorer on conspiracy to kidnap charges. The most recent indictments do not name Elvis as the victim, but say the Moorers conspired on the day Elvis disappeared.

