Crime

New charge added in case of Connecticut cop beat to death in Georgetown

By Alex Lang

alang@thesunnews.com

September 06, 2018 05:20 PM

Prosecutors added an involuntary manslaughter charge against an Aynor man accused of beating an off-duty cop to death in Georgetown last week.

The Georgetown Sheriff’s Office made announced the additional charge on Thursday. A previous assault charge will also remain.

Kelton Jess Todd, 21, was previously charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature for punching Matthew Mainieri. Todd was released on Sept. 3 after posting $35,000 bond.

The incident occurred at Uncle Tito’s, 4124 U.S. Highway 17 Business, in Murrells Inlet. Mainieri was an off-duty police officer from South Windsor, Connecticut. He died around 3 p.m. at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center from head injuries.

According to the South Windsor Police Department’s Facebook page, Mainieri died as he tried to break up a fight. He was a 20 year veteran with the department serving in the traffic and detective divisions.

Todd is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing on the new charge.

