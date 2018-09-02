Off-duty cop dies, Aynor man charged in connection to assault at Murrells Inlet bar

An out-of-town, off-duty police officer died Sunday from injuries sustained in an assault at a Murrells Inlet bar Saturday night, and an Aynor man has been charged in connection to the incident, according to a Facebook post by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Mattehw Mainieri, a 41-year-old officer from South Windsor, Connecticut, died just before 3 p.m. at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center from head injuries suffered at Uncle Tito’s, the post says.
Deputies charged Kelton Jess Todd, 21, of Aynor with assault and has been taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center, where updated charges are pending further investigation, the sheriff’s office says.
David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295
