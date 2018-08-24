She faces years behind bars after killing a woman riding in a golf cart

A woman admitted to crashing into a golf cart in North Myrtle Beach killing one of the occupants and now faces up to five years in prison.

Diane Lynn Hunter pleaded guilty to reckless homicide during a hearing in Horry County Circuit Court this week. She will be sentenced at a later date and faces up to five years in prison as part of a negotiated plea.

Assistant Solicitor Joshua Holford said Hunter was driving a Toyota Camry in July 2017 near 16th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach. She drove at a high rate of speed, swerved around a van, clipped several trash cans and then crashed into a golf cart.

Katherine Snipes was one of the people in the golf cart and died from her injuries.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Snipes’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit earlier this year against Hunter, Five Star Dining Inc., which does business as Scoop Ice Cream, and Nathan’s South Carolina Inc., which operates Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs.

According to the suit, Hunter drove the Toyota Camry that hit the golf cart. Five Star owned the car and Hunter was on a work trip for Nathan’s, her employer.

Hunter sped and tried to pass a car and ran off the left side of the road, according to the filing. While passing, she hit three mailboxes and two trashcans. When Hunter returned to the road, she struck the golf cart. It flipped, went 60 feet down the road and Snipes was ejected.

Hunter then drove over Snipes before coming to a stop.

Nathan’s denied many of the allegations made in the civil lawsuit.