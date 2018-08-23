They agreed to hundreds for 1 hour of sex acts, cops say. Then the arrests happened

Undercover police charged two women with prostitution Wednesday after responding to internet solicitations, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Erin Nichole Baker, 32, and Kimberly Nicole Mangum, 23, were both charged with first-offense prostitution.

Police said Baker arrived about 2:15 p.m. to the area of 48th Avenue North and Kings Highway. Baker spoke with an undercover officer and agreed to $300 for an hour of sexual acts, a police report said. She was then arrested and taken to the Myrtle Beach jail.

Mangum arrived at the same location about 3:45 p.m. and spoke with an undercover police officer, authorities said. She agreed to $200 for sexual acts, and was then taken to jail, the report said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The Sun News has reached out to Myrtle Beach police about information on any ongoing prostitution investigations.

On Monday, an officer in an undercover vehicle picked up a 31-year-old woman about 3 p.m. near 3rd Avenue South and Withers Swash Drive, an arrest warrant said. While in the vehicle, the woman offered a sexual act in exchange for money, the warrant said.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong