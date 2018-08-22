She offered a sex act for money to an undercover Myrtle Beach officer, cops say

An undercover Myrtle Beach police officer arrested a 31-year-old woman who offered a sexual act for money on Monday, according to a police report.
Cassandra Renee Robbins is charged with second offense of prostitution, possession of cocaine, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
An officer in an undercover vehicle picked up Robbins about 3 p.m. near 3rd Avenue South and Withers Swash Drive, an arrest warrant said. While in the vehicle, Robbins offered a sexual act in exchange for money, the warrant said.
Police said a criminal history shows one prior conviction for prostitution in May 2017.
During a search, police found a gum wrapper with an off-white, rock-like substance inside that tested positive for cocaine, a warrant said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
