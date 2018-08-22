Crime

She offered a sex act for money to an undercover Myrtle Beach officer, cops say

By Hannah Strong

August 22, 2018 10:15 AM

An undercover Myrtle Beach police officer arrested a 31-year-old woman who offered a sexual act for money on Monday, according to a police report.

Cassandra Renee Robbins is charged with second offense of prostitution, possession of cocaine, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Cassandra Renee Robbins.jpg
Cassandra Renee Robbins
Courtesy of Myrtle Beach Police Department

An officer in an undercover vehicle picked up Robbins about 3 p.m. near 3rd Avenue South and Withers Swash Drive, an arrest warrant said. While in the vehicle, Robbins offered a sexual act in exchange for money, the warrant said.

Police said a criminal history shows one prior conviction for prostitution in May 2017.

During a search, police found a gum wrapper with an off-white, rock-like substance inside that tested positive for cocaine, a warrant said.

