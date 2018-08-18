Update: Pair of Conway deaths being investigated as homicide

Horry County police are investigating a Saturday incident that left two people dead in Conway as a homicide, according to Capt. John Harrelson with HCPD.
Officers responded earlier in the day to a Conway-area home where two dead bodies were found, according to Harrelson. The home is in the 4000 block of Highway 19.
Highway 19 was blocked from Highway 65 to Highway 668 and was to remain closed for “quite some time,” Harrelson said about 3 p.m. Saturday.
A reporter from The Sun News was unable to get closer than about a mile from the scene as police blocked off the area Saturday afternoon. Other media was allowed closer access.
The preliminary investigation does not suggest that this incident is related to any other recent crimes, Harrelson said.
