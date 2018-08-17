Judge rejects Tammy Moorer’s effort to dismiss, move Heather Elvis kidnapping trial

A judge rejected an effort by Tammy Moorer to dismiss her kidnapping case or move the trial’s location as she missed deadlines to file the requests.
Judge Benjamin Culbertson filed an order this week rejecting the potential requests related to Moorer’s October trial.
Tammy Moorer, along with her husband Sidney face charges in connection to the kidnapping of Heather Elvis. Elvis was 20 years old when she vanished in Dec. 18, 2013 and has not been found. Her car was discovered at Peachtree boat landing in Socastee.
Both Moorers were charged with kidnapping and murder in the case. Prosecutors eventually dropped the murder charges. Sidney Moorer went to trial on the kidnapping charge in 2016, but a jury deadlocked.
That case has not been retried and remains active.
Sidney Moorer was found guilty of obstructing the investigation. Judge Dennis, who was appointed to hear the case, sentenced him to 10 years in prison.
In April 2018, a grand jury indicted both Sidney and Tammy Moorer for conspiracy to kidnap. The most recent indictments do not name Elvis as the victim, but say the Moorers conspired on the day Elvis disappeared.
Prosecutors seek an October trial for both Moorers.
Judge Benjamin Culbertson dismissed motions related to the kidnapping trial that Tammy Moorer planned to file as they did not meet a July deadline.
Those motions included changing the trial’s location, preventing testimony about headlights, allowing testimony related to an unavailable alibi witness and to lift a gag order.
Judge Steven John previously put a gag order on the case, which prevents attorneys and those involved from talking about it publicly.
Tammy Moorer also planned an attempt to dismiss the case based on alleged violations of attorney-client privilege and violating Moorer’s speedy trial rights. Those efforts were also shot down by Culbertson.
In Culbertson’s ruling, he did note that his decision does not apply to objections on related issues that may occur during the trial.
