Prosecutors ask for fall trial for duo charged with kidnapping Heather Elvis

As Tammy Moorer faces an October trial on charges connected to Health Elvis’ kidnapping, the state wants to hold the trial for co-defendant Sidney Moorer at the same time.

The request came as prosecutor Nancy Livesay noted that the judge who set Tammy Moorer’s trial saying he doesn’t believe there can be one trial without further direction from the state’s high court.

Elvis was 20 years old when she vanished in Dec. 18, 2013 and has not been found. Her car was discovered at Peachtree boat landing in Socastee.

Both the Moorers were charged with kidnapping and murder in the case. Prosecutors eventually dropped the murder charges. Sidney Moorer went to trial on the kidnapping charge in 2016, but a jury deadlocked.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

That case has not been retried and remains active.

Sidney Moorer was found guilty of obstructing the investigation. Judge Dennis, who was appointed to hear the case, sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

In April 2018, a grand jury indicted both Sidney and Tammy Moorer for conspiracy to kidnap. The most recent indictments do not name Elvis as the victim, but say the Moorers conspired on the day Elvis disappeared.

SHARE COPY LINK An audio recording of an interview that Sidney Moorer had with Horry County detectives was aired in court during a pretrial motion in advance of Moorer’s trial on an obstruction of justice charge in relation to the disappearance of Heather Elvis o

Last week, the prosecutor filed a request for the all the charges to be heard at one trial.

Livesay noted that Tammy and Sidney Moorer face the same evidence in their alleged crimes. She added it would be burdensome if witnesses have to testify at multiple trials.

The prosecutor stated in the filing that Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson previously set Tammy Moorer’s conspiracy trial for Oct. 8.

She added, however, that Culberston “made it clear to the state that it is his belief that the defendants cannot be tried together since the Supreme Court has not united jurisdiction under a single judge.”

Dennis did not respond about moving the cases under one umbrella, Livesay contends. Defense attorneys have not filed quests for separate trials.

Livesay asked for the Moorers’ cases to be heard at one trial to reduce the burden on witnesses and for judicial economy.