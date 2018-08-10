Myrtle Beach man charged after hit-and-run that threw woman under car

A Myrtle Beach man is behind bars after police say he struck a 27-year-old woman — who was thrown under a vehicle — with his car before fleeing the scene late Tuesday.

Police charged 38-year-old Jessie Ricketts with hit-and-run resulting in great bodily injury. He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday afternoon and received a $50,000 bond, online records show.

The collision happened at the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Greens Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m.

A Myrtle Beach police officer happened to witness it and said the victim was walking with another woman in the crosswalk at the intersection.

As the women were going across the intersection, the traffic light turned green, but cars remained stopped to let them finish crossing. Since cars were stopped for them, the two kept walking.

That’s when police say a white car Ricketts was driving struck the 27-year-old in the crosswalk. The impact from the hit threw her under another person’s vehicle at the intersection, according to an incident report.

City cameras showed Ricketts fleeing the scene and heading toward Broadway at the Beach, the report says.

The vehicle involved in a Tuesday night hit and run - Courtesy of Cpl. Thom Vest with MBPD

Myrtle Beach police were searching for the suspect’s car Wednesday. They located it later that afternoon along with Ricketts.

Horry County Fire Rescue transported the injured woman to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown at the time of this report.

