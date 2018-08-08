Person hit by car at Myrtle Beach intersection, cops looking for hit-and-run suspect

Myrtle Beach police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect after a person was struck by a car Tuesday night, according to officials.
Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said the collision happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Greens Boulevard.
A white car involved in the wreck was captured on city cameras leaving the scene. Police say it has damage to the driver’s side front bumper, specifically the headlight. The driver’s side mirror is hanging from the car as well.
Evans added Horry County Fire Rescue transported the injured victim to a nearby hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
