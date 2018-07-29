Police give update on bodies found in burned car

Police are on the scene where firefighters found two bodies in a burned car in Socastee Friday morning, July 27, 2018. Horry County police Capt. John Harrelson said firefighters responded to a report of a burning car Friday morning.
Days after duo found dead in a burned SUV in Socastee, three now face murder charges

By Tyler Fleming

tfleming@thesunnews.com

July 29, 2018 10:11 AM

Three men now face murder and drug charges related to the burned bodies found by Horry County police on Friday.

Horry County police charged Michael W. Faile with two counts of murder. David L. Cook faces two counts of murder, one count of arson and one count of possession of heroin. William D. Tatum faces two counts of murder, one count of arson, one count trafficking heroin and one count possession of scheduled drug.

According to a Horry County police Sunday announcement, a fourth unidentified person is facing charges. There may be potentially more suspects on drug charges once more warrants come in, according to the agency.

The names of the two victims will be released once the bodies are identified and next-of-kin are notified.

Police found the victim inside a car on Friday around 7 a.m. along Enterprise Road in the Socastee area.

Faile has a lengthy criminal history, including pleading guilty to second-offense domestic violence in 2013. He was charged in 2012 with kidnapping which was later dropped. Cook has several charges including possession of LSD which he pleaded guilty to in 2014. Tatum pleaded guilty to unlawfully carrying a pistol in 1999.

