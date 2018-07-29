Days after duo found dead in a burned SUV in Socastee, three now face murder charges

Three men now face murder and drug charges related to the burned bodies found by Horry County police on Friday.

Horry County police charged Michael W. Faile with two counts of murder. David L. Cook faces two counts of murder, one count of arson and one count of possession of heroin. William D. Tatum faces two counts of murder, one count of arson, one count trafficking heroin and one count possession of scheduled drug.

According to a Horry County police Sunday announcement, a fourth unidentified person is facing charges. There may be potentially more suspects on drug charges once more warrants come in, according to the agency.

The names of the two victims will be released once the bodies are identified and next-of-kin are notified.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Police found the victim inside a car on Friday around 7 a.m. along Enterprise Road in the Socastee area.

Faile has a lengthy criminal history, including pleading guilty to second-offense domestic violence in 2013. He was charged in 2012 with kidnapping which was later dropped. Cook has several charges including possession of LSD which he pleaded guilty to in 2014. Tatum pleaded guilty to unlawfully carrying a pistol in 1999.