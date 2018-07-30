She was recorded while in the shower then kicked out of Salvation Army home, she said

A 21-year-old woman says she was kicked out of a Salvation Army-owned home in the Conway area after she reported that a teenage boy filmed her at the home while she was in the shower.

Sarah Thompson, 21, said a cellphone was taped to the ceiling above the shower.

Courtesy of Sarah Thompson

The property on Willow Springs Road is owned by the Salvation Army, online records show. Thompson, who said she was an employee at Horry County Salvation Army, said the house is occupied by two of the organization’s majors, which is one of several titles given to employees who have had training and spent numerous years with the Salvation Army.

Thompson stayed at the home for two months and was working at the day camp offered at the Salvation Army Worship Center, she said, but has since quit because of the incident.

She was in the shower July 20 when she realized there was a cellphone taped to the ceiling just above her. It appeared to be recording, she said. The phone displayed an app called Alfred, a company that markets its product as a home security app that can be used through cellphones, specifically old cellphones.

A 15-year-old is charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. The suspect was transported to S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.

Thompson said she felt angry, embarrassed and grossed out after discovering the cellphone was recording her.

“From now on, I’m checking bathrooms before I go to the bathroom,” she told The Sun News last week. “I’m still a little paranoid from that.”

She took a photo of the phone taped to the ceiling and took the phone to show police, an incident report said. Thompson said she confronted the teenager and he started texting her about dropping the charges, according to the report.





Officers went to the suspect’s home later and the suspect said he had taped the phone to the ceiling to listen to music while in the shower, the report said. The 15-year-old said he was not watching her shower, authorities said.

The juvenile’s mother gave consent for police to search the suspect’s three phones, which were placed into evidence so detectives could download the contents, the report said.

After the incident, Thompson said she approached the juvenile’s mother, who “pushed it off.” Thompson then went to law enforcement to file a report.





On July 21, Thompson said the suspect’s mother called and said Thompson’s bags were packed and that she needed to come get her stuff.

She said she fears the situation will be hidden since it involves the Salvation Army and is worried it may be a reoccurring problem.

Jerry Williams, director for community relations and development at Horry County Salvation Army, referred to the situation as a “private family matter.”





“The home is owned by the Salvation Army and serves as a private family residence,” he said. “This is a private family matter.”

When reached by The Sun News last week, the juvenile’s guardian declined comment.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong