He taped a cell phone to the ceiling and recorded her showering, police said

A 15-year-old boy is charged with voyeurism after allegedly taping a cell phone to the ceiling above a shower and recording a woman in the Conway area.
Horry County police said a 21-year-old woman taking a shower looked up and noticed a phone taped to the ceiling, according to a report filed on Saturday. The victim said the phone was recording and there was an app allowing the suspect to watch her, according to the report.
Police said the incident happened on Willow Springs Road.
She took a photo of the phone taped to the ceiling and showed police, and also took the phone, the report said. The victim said she confronted the teenager and he started texting her about dropping the charges, according to the report.
Officers went to the suspect’s home later and the suspect said he had taped the phone to the ceiling to listen to music while in the shower, the report said. The 15-year-old said he didn’t find the victim attractive and he was not watching her shower, authorities said.
The juvenile’s mother gave consent for police to search the suspect’s three phones, which were placed into evidence so detectives could download the contents, the report said.
Police arrested the suspect and charged him with voyeurism.
The incident report was not clear of the relationship between the suspect and victim. Capt. John Harrelson with Horry County Police Department said the suspect and victim lived in the same household but he can’t confirm if they were related.
