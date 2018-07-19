She shot at her ex-boyfriend’s car, NMB police say. Now ‘Mrs. Nasty’ is in jail

A Little River woman faces an attempted murder charge after police say she shot at her ex-boyfriend’s car in a North Myrtle Beach Walmart parking lot.

North Myrtle Beach police arrested 28-year-old Keyairra Cox in connection with the incident. Police say Cox also goes by the name “Mrs. Nasty.” She was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday evening, online records show.

On Sunday, officers were called to Walmart at 550 Highway 17 N. about 1:20 a.m. after someone reported a single gunshot fired at a vehicle, according to an incident report.

Pat Dowling, spokesman for the City of North Myrtle Beach, said a woman, later identified as Cox, followed her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend to Walmart.

In the Walmart parking lot, Cox confronted her ex-boyfriend and started an argument before she ripped a gold necklace off him and punched him in the face several times, Dowling added.

The man, along with his girlfriend, got into his car and began driving away. That’s when authorities say Cox pulled out a pistol and fired one shot at his car, which struck a tire.

The gunshot did not injure anyone involved in the incident.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles