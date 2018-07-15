She followed them to Walmart, then pulled out a pistol, North Myrtle Beach cops say

A Little River woman allegedly shot at her ex-boyfriend’s car in the North Myrtle Beach Walmart parking lot early Sunday morning after following and confronting him and his new girlfriend, authorities said.
Officers were called about 1:20 a.m. to Walmart after reports of a single shot being fired at the car. The woman allegedly followed her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend to the store and started an argument, authorities said. She ripped a gold necklace off of him and punched him in the face several times, North Myrtle Beach officers said.
The man and his girlfriend got into his car, and as they drove away, the Little River woman pulled out a pistol and fired one shot at the vehicle, which struck the rear driver’s side tire, authorities said.
She then left the parking lot and both cars traveled north, police said.
The couple was pulled over by police near Coastal North Town Center and the Little River woman continued out of the city going north, authorities said.
Nobody was injured from the gunshot.
Police said they know the identity of the three people involved and warrants could be issued Sunday.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
