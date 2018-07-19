A 20-year-old died in a ditch along U.S. 17. Now his parents are suing a local bar

The parents of a 20-year-old man who was found dead in a ditch outside of a Myrtle Beach-area bar are suing the bar for serving their underage son, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed Wednesday.
Robin and Michael Doran, the parents of Daniel Doran who drowned in a ditch outside of Remedies Bar and Grill on March 14, allege that their son was “freely served” alcohol and bar staff did not check his ID. The suit goes on to say the 20-year-old left the bar while under the influence, wandered from the parking lot, walked south down U.S. 17 when he fell into a roadside ditch where he died from asphyxiation due to drowning.
Remedies, the lawsuit said, was “negligent, reckless, willful and wanton” in several ways, including failing to regulate underage people from drinking alcohol on its property and failing to have reasonable safety measures like checking IDs.
Doran’s parents also allege Remedies has video cameras and tapes that could show what happened that night, but are exclusively available to the bar and could have been destroyed or lost.
Doran, a former Socastee High School football player, was found dead about 11 p.m. near 4955 U.S. 17 Bypass S.
The lawsuit notes Doran’s parents went to the business and looked for their son after he didn’t come home. They found him in a ditch, immediately jumped in and got stuck because of water and mud and had to be pulled out by rescue officials, the suit states.
The Dorans are being represented by Gene Connell Jr. of Kelaher, Connell and Connor P.C. in Surfside Beach. Michael Doran did not return a message before publication.
Remedies owner Jason Klocker, who recently purchased the bar, did not immediately return a phone call from The Sun News.
