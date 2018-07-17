She turned down an offer of 20 years behind bars. Now she faces life in prison.

A woman accused of stabbing a man at a gas station rejected a state’s plea offer and now faces a Fall trial on a murder charge.
Donnielle Matthews Green, 32, rejected an offer of voluntary manslaughter during a Tuesday Horry County court hearing. Assistant Solicitor Seth Oskin said the plea would have carried a prison term of 20 to 25 years.
By rejecting the offer, Green will now go to trial in October and face life behind bars.
Police say that in July 2017 Green stabbed Dennis Green, who died from traumatic injuries.
Donnielle Green told police that she and the victim were at Thee Doll House. Dennis Green went to a nearby gas station and returned with a stab wound, Donielle Green initially told police.
She later said the stabbing happened at a gas station near Applebee’s or Outback Steakhouse in North Myrtle Beach. Donnielle Green said she drove the victim to the hospital.
Police said Donnielle Green was belligerent and disrespectful to hospital staff and the responding police officer at the hospital.
