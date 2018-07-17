9-1-1 call of man beaten to death played in court in 'stand your ground' case

A judge ruled on a Stand Your Ground claim for Conway area baseball bat killing

By Alex Lang And Tyler Fleming

alang@thesunnews.com

tfleming@thesunnews.com

July 17, 2018 03:01 PM

A judge rejected a Stand Your Ground claim for a couple that admitted to bludgeoning a man to death with a baseball bat.

On Tuesday, Horry County Judge Benjamin Culbertson rejected the Stand Your Gound claim by Diane Durkin and James Rosenbaum. They will now head to trial on murder charges.

The two claimed they were acting in self-defense when they beat Roy Davis with a baseball bat inside their mobile home in July 2016.

Rosenbaum testified that he came home to find Davis trying to rape Durkin.

“We fought through the whole entire place from the kitchen to the living room,” Rosenbaum said. “He took control of the bat, I had the bat.”

Durkin and Rosenbaum both admitted that Davis, 58, tried to leave the mobile home. But, they kept him inside until police arrived.

