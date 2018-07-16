Horry County couple says killing was in self-defense. Here is what was on a 911 tape.

Holding the bat used to kill Roy Davis, senior assistant solicitor Nancy Livesay questions Diane Durkin during a "stand your ground" hearing on Monday. Durkin and James Rosenbaum are accused of murdering Davis by beating him with a baseball bat in July 2016. Durkin and Rosenbaum claim it was in self defense and that Davis attacked Durkin in her their home and that Rosenbaum came to her defense with the bat. Monday was the start of a days long "stand your ground" hearing to determine if the couple may claim immunity from prosecution. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com