Second man arrested Thursday in connection with Myrtle Beach-area murder

Horry County police have obtained a murder warrant for a second person in connection to a homicide on Bouvardia Place on Tuesday, according to Capt. John Harrelson.

Matthew Isaiah Rivera was arrested in North Carolina Thursday evening, and he will be extradited to Horry County as soon as possible, Harrelson said in an email.

Rivera is the second person to be arrested in connection to the murder of Mark Verhasselt on Tuesday. Police also announced the arrested 27-year-old Marquis Shawn Brown in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Thursday morning.

According to a police report, at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday police responded to Bouvardia Place for a reported assault. A witness said he was walking through the parking lot on his way to work when he saw Verhasselt lying on the ground.

Officers found Verhasselt near the rear passenger side of a Chevy Silverado with both the driver side door and rear passenger doors open.

Verhasselt’s head was covered in blood and an apparent gunshot wound, according to the report.

Several witnesses reported hearing gunshots at about 12:30 a.m. in the area, according to police.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian