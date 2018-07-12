Horry County Police responded to a homicide at the Magnolia North Apartment complex in the Myrtle Beach area. Neighbors said they heard gunshots around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and a body was discovered in the parking lot of the complex. July 10, 2018.
Horry County Police responded to a homicide at the Magnolia North Apartment complex in the Myrtle Beach area. Neighbors said they heard gunshots around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and a body was discovered in the parking lot of the complex. July 10, 2018. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com
Second man arrested Thursday in connection with Myrtle Beach-area murder

By Christian Boschult

July 12, 2018 09:55 PM

Horry County police have obtained a murder warrant for a second person in connection to a homicide on Bouvardia Place on Tuesday, according to Capt. John Harrelson.

Matthew Isaiah Rivera was arrested in North Carolina Thursday evening, and he will be extradited to Horry County as soon as possible, Harrelson said in an email.

Rivera is the second person to be arrested in connection to the murder of Mark Verhasselt on Tuesday. Police also announced the arrested 27-year-old Marquis Shawn Brown in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Thursday morning.

According to a police report, at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday police responded to Bouvardia Place for a reported assault. A witness said he was walking through the parking lot on his way to work when he saw Verhasselt lying on the ground.

Officers found Verhasselt near the rear passenger side of a Chevy Silverado with both the driver side door and rear passenger doors open.

Verhasselt’s head was covered in blood and an apparent gunshot wound, according to the report.

Several witnesses reported hearing gunshots at about 12:30 a.m. in the area, according to police.

