Coroner IDs victim in Myrtle Beach area homicide

A 42-year-old man died from a gunshot wound in a Magnolia North apartments parking lot on Tuesday.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified Mark Verhasselt, originally from Fayetteville, North Carolina, as the victim in the case.

Verhasselt lived in the Myrtle Beach area on and off for several years, according to deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden.

On Tuesday, police responded to the Wild Iris Drive complex where the victim was found in the parking lot. The complex is on the outskirts of Myrtle Beach.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots around 12:30 a.m. A large police presence responded to the area and blocked off a section of the road and the parking lot while officers investigated.

Verhasselt was a person of interest in a Fayetteville Police Department disappearance case, Spectrum News reported in March.