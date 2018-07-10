Police on scene of bank robbery in Little River

Horry County Police responded to reports of a bank robbery in Little River on Tuesday afternoon.
Captain John Harrelson said the robbery was at the BB&T on U.S. Highway 17 in Little River. The robbery was reported at about 5 p.m. A few police cruisers were parked outside the bank.
A white man entered the bank and passed a note demanding money. The suspect fled towards Brunswick County, North Carolina in a dark-colored Chrysler 300, according to Harrelson.
It is the second bank robbery in about a month in the Little River area. In early June, the Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union was the scene of a robbery.
Cindy Carlone works a Pizzeli's Pizza Oven right next door to the bank, and her car was parked there during the reported robbery.
"I just went through the drive-through right before I came to work, it was about 3:15 p.m., and everything was fine then," Carlone said. "They’ve been hitting this whole stretch right here for the past two or three weeks. It’s just crazy that they’ll do that in broad daylight. I mean if you’re that desperate, it’s ridiculous."
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
