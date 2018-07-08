Their child shot himself in a Myrtle Beach hotel. Now they face a decade in prison

A Myrtle Beach municipal judge set personal recognizance bonds for the parents accused of leaving a child unattended before the 4-year-old shot himself in the head.
Heather Lynn Odom and Jeremy Barrett appeared in municipal court on Sunday. They were charged with unlawful neglect of a child, which can be punished by up to 10 years in prison.
"I just want to say this was just a tragic accident and it's something that shouldn't have happened but did," Odom said.
The boy is in critical condition at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
Police say the two were at Oceans One Resort, at 107 S. Ocean Blvd., on Saturday. They left their 4-year-old unattended in a room and he got possession of a handgun and shot himself.
The .38-caliber handgun was in Odom's purse.
The child was rushed to the hospital as a dozens of officers responded to the resort on Saturday afternoon.
