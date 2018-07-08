A crowd gathers at Oceans One Resort after Myrtle Beach Police responded on Saturday evening.
Parents charged after child shot at Ocean Boulevard hotel

By Hannah Strong

July 08, 2018 09:04 AM

Myrtle Beach police have charged two parents after they say a 4-year-old accidentally shot himself in the head at an Ocean Boulevard hotel on Saturday evening.

Detectives have charged Heather Lyn Odom and Jeremy Jermaine Barrett, with unlawful neglect of a child. During the investigation, detectives learned the child was playing in the room unattended, got possession of a handgun and shot himself, authorities said.

The gun, a .38-caliber handgun, was in the mother's purse, according to warrants.

The child was rushed to the hospital after being shot in a room at Oceans One Resort, officials said.

The 4-year-old's condition is unknown.

