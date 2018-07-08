Police presence increases at Broadway at the Beach following Fourth of July scare

Myrtle Beach police presence increased at Broadway at the Beach following the Fourth of July active shooter scare.

Though authorities say it's standard to have more of a police presence during big events, the increase in officers followed Wednesday's incident during the Broadway at the Beach firework show that led many people to believe there was an active shooter situation. Police were quick to shut down the rumor, saying they were responding to a large fight call just after 10 pm.

Videos from the night show people running, scattering and yelling after thinking there was an active shooter.

Days off for Myrtle Beach Police Department officers were "canceled" during this year's Fourth of July holiday in efforts to have all hands on deck as visitors streamed into town, said Capt. Joey Crosby with MBPD.

From Wednesday to Sunday, officers were needed on the roadways and at Broadway at the Beach, Crosby said.

A 10-year-old girl captured the moment panic broke out while watching the fireworks display at Broadway at the Beach Wednesday night.

A directive patrol is a strategy police use year-round, and when a location has a special event or a large crowd, Crosby said.

"Many of our visitors visit Broadway at the Beach," Crosby said. "Therefore, this is a location that officers have been given as a directive patrol to enhance police visibility."

