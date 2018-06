Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole over $500 worth of crab legs from a North Myrtle Beach grocery store.

According to the City of North Myrtle Beach, the incident happened Tuesday.

On June 26, 2018 the person pictured here allegedly stole about $500 worth of crab legs from a North Myrtle Beach grocery store. Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to call North Myrtle Beach Police at 843-280-5511. pic.twitter.com/d85uvwXvxQ — North Myrtle Beach (@CityofNMB) June 28, 2018

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call North Myrtle Beach police at 843-280-5511.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles