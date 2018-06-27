She was stealing crab legs and threw a knife at MB police on her way out, cops say

A woman attempting to steal crab legs and clothes from Sam's Club allegedly threw a knife at Myrtle Beach police as she was leaving the store with bags of merchandise, according to a police report.
Ida Nesbeth Johnson, 32, is charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest, first-degree assault and battery and shoplifting under $2,000.
Myrtle Beach police went to Sam's Club, 1946 Mr. Joe White Ave., after 4 p.m. Saturday in reference to shoplifting.
An officer saw the suspect trying to leave the store with multiple bags of merchandise, a report said. The store loss prevention officer, who had called police, was following Johnson out of the store, police said.
Police were told the suspect was carrying a folding knife, which she allegedly brandished in an attempt to cut the security guard as she was leaving the store, a report said. After officers saw the knife, they pointed a firearm and Taser at the suspect, authorities said.
Johnson didn't follow verbal commands from officers, but then turned around, allegedly threw a knife in the direction of an officer and then started walking away, police said.
Officers said the suspect was aggressive when they were trying to handcuff her, so officers took her to the ground to get handcuffs on her.
Police said while Johnson was on the ground, she yelled racial slurs and vulgar language at the officers. The suspect also kicked an officer in the groin and tried to spit on the officer, an incident report said.
The suspect allegedly tried to steal more than $220 worth of items, including snow crab legs, tank tops, socks and a tote bag.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
