Authorities blocked all traffic on Robert Grissom Parkway from U.S. 501 to Mr. Joe White Avenue after a fatal crash on Friday, May 4, 2018. - Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Identities of three killed in wreck on Grissom Parkway released

By Michaela Broyles And David Wetzel

May 05, 2018 04:14 PM

A multi-vehicle wreck in Myrtle Beach left three people dead Friday evening.

Nicolas Norris, 25, of Myrtle Beach, Kristie Drewes, 24, of Conway, and Gulnoza Tashmatova, of Myrtle Beach, were killed as a result of the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. All three died from injured sustained in the collision.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Robert Grissom Parkway and Executive Avenue after 6 p.m.

Several vehicles, including a motorcycle, were involved in the wreck.

The fatal crash prompted authorities to block all traffic on Robert Grissom Parkway from U.S. 501 to Mr. Joe White Avenue.

