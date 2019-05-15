Check out what vendors are selling during Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally

Spring Bike Rally in North Myrtle Beach: Sights and Sounds The Spring Bike Rally is underway in North Myrtle Beach with customers browsing over 300 motorcycles at the Harley Davidson shop and wandering among dozens of vendors set up at Barefoot Landing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Spring Bike Rally is underway in North Myrtle Beach with customers browsing over 300 motorcycles at the Harley Davidson shop and wandering among dozens of vendors set up at Barefoot Landing.

Thousands of tourists are bringing their motorcycles into the area for the Myrtle Beach Spring Bike Rally, and vendors are hoping many leave with new gear, accessories or even another hog.

Dozens of vendors have set up tents in the parking lot at Barefoot Landing on the Waterway in North Myrtle Beach.

De Fryar, organizer of the vending destination, said they’ve spread out the tents a little more than in past years. Foot traffic was a bit slow Wednesday afternoon, but Fryar said that’s normal during “transition day,” as the first group of bikers is leaving and the next group arrives.

The variety of items available for purchase in the area included: shirts, leather apparel, phone cords, mufflers, gun holsters, jewelry, chair swings, sunglasses, drink holders, LED lights, tires and handles shaped like bullets.

Many of the vendors traveled to North Myrtle Beach specifically for the bike rally.

Jay Kron, who was selling an anti-fog spray, said he’s from San Diego but travels across the country selling the product and taking in other cultures. So far, he said his Myrtle Beach-area experience has included mini golf.

Slightly north of Barefoot Landing is a Harley-Davidson shop, where more than 350 new and used motorcycles are for sale.

Steve Clowers, a Harley sales associate, said this is their biggest sales week of the year, and they bring in bikes from their stores in Summerville, Charleston and Myrtle Beach off South Kings Highway, where he typically works.

He said they started preparing for the rally in January, and the goal is to sell more than 200 bikes this week. They’re on pace to do that. The location has all different models, including several custom vehicle operations that are limited editions.

While the local employees focus on selling, the North Myrtle Beach Harley service shop is being staffed by a team from Black Hills, South Dakota.

Clowers said the South Dakota team comes down every year and is often a lifesaver for bikers who need quick repairs to keep enjoying the rally.

The help is returned, Clowers explained, when Myrtle Beach service staff travel north in August to assist during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.