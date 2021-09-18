After cancellation, SC’s ‘largest’ garage sale is coming back to Myrtle Beach

After being canceled last year due to surging cases of COVID-19, South Carolina’s so-called “Largest Garage Sale” is returning to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center next weekend.

The sale is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 25 and will run from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The City of Myrtle Beach, which helps organize the event, is expecting more than 200 booths and vendors to fill the 100,000-square-foot exhibit hall in the convention center. Admission is free, and $5 per car will be charged to park for the day.

In years past, the sale has featured antiques, homemade goods, collectibles and memorabilia as well as sunscreen and other useful items.

Clocks, artwork, lamps, fish tanks, Samurai swords and dollhouses have all been sold at the city’s garage sale in years past.

City spokesperson Mark Kruea said last year’s sale would have been the 32nd in a row, but was called off due to the spreading coronavirus. That means this year’s sale will be the 32nd one the city has hosted. Though case counts are higher now, the counts last fall and winter were among some of the highest the area had seen since the pandemic began.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The “largest garage sale” was previously held in the city’s Pavilion Parking Garage where vendors took up all four floors of the structure, Kruea said. The city moved the event to the convention center around 12 years ago where it takes up the exhibit hall, part of the lobby and part of the outside area as well.

Kruea said the sale has always been called South Carolina’s “largest.”

“I don’t really think there’s any competition for the title of ‘largest in the state,’” he said.

Registration is still open for vendors, who will be asked to set up their booths between Friday, Sept. 24 at noon and Saturday morning at 6 a.m. More information about the sale can be found on the City of Myrtle Beach’s website.