Victims of 2018 Carolina Forest condo fire getting millions in settlement with complex

People affected by a Carolina Forest condominium fire in 2018 have reached a settlement in a lawsuit against the owners of the complex.

Thirteen victims involved in the lawsuit will receive a share of $10 million via a settlement with Windsor Green Owners Association, Inc. and Benchmark/CAMS, LLC., Morgan & Morgan law firm announced Thursday.

The compensation is to cover people who suffered injuries or property damage from the settlement that was finalized this week, according to Morgan & Morgan, which represented the Alewine family in the lawsuit.

The Alewine family were forced to jump off their third-floor balcony to escape the fire, according to Morgan & Morgan, which represented four clients in the case.

The lawsuit alleged that the association failed to equip the condo complex with sufficient fire safety equipment after the 2013 fire destroyed more than 20 buildings.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We are pleased to have reached this settlement on behalf of the Alewine family and all those affected by this preventable tragedy. Brian, Krisha, and their children experienced terrifying physical and emotional trauma that no family should have to face,” Morgan & Morgan attorneys said in a prepared statement. “While the trauma of this incident will stay with all the victims, we hope the settlement will allow them to move forward with their lives. We’re proud of our work on their behalf and hope the Association and its community management have learned to take seriously their duty to provide proactive fire safety measures to ensure this never happens again.”

Sansbury Law Firm, LLC, David Taylor Law and Yates & Yates, LLC represented the other nine plaintiffs.

In 2020, one person died from a fire there.

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 2:10 PM.