Bring in the National Guard? Tidelands seeks help as COVID cases fill hospitals

The latest surge in severe COVID-19 cases has led Tidelands Health to seek assistance from the South Carolina National Guard.

Both of Tidelands’ hospitals, Waccamaw Community Hospital and Georgetown Memorial Hospital, are operating above capacity, forcing their emergency departments to serve as a holding area for patients admitted until a room becomes available, according to a Friday news release.

At one point this week, the Waccamaw emergency department held 22 admitted patients, including nine needing critical care, due to lack of bed space, the release adds.

In response, about 12 S.C. National Guardsmen will assist in the Tidelands emergency departments and potentially also assist their monoclonal antibody clinic and temporary respiratory clinics. This isn’t the first time during the pandemic that Tidelands has sought the assistance of the National Guard.

Tidelands had 50 patients hospitalized with coronavirus, 45 not fully vaccinated, as of Thursday including 11 on ventilators.

