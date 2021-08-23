Respiratory clinic opening in Myrtle Beach as COVID continues to burden hospitals

Tidelands Health has opened three temporary respiratory clinics in Georgetown, Murrells Inlet and Myrtle Beach for patients with COVID-19 symptoms to help ease the burden on its hospitals. Submitted

Tidelands Health opened its third temporary respiratory clinic Monday as local hospitals continue trying to ease the burden of increased COVID-19 hospitalizations on their crowding emergency rooms.

The newest clinic, which is designed to care for patients with symptoms of coronavirus and other respiratory illnesses, will operate inside Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, according to a company news release.

This opening comes just a week after Tidelands opened similar clinics in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown, which cared for a combined 330 patients last week, the release states.

All three clinics are open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday for patients 12 and older, and appointments can be made by calling 1-866-TIDELANDS.

Tidelands, like other local hospitals, has been operating at near or exceeding capacity with its ICU beds, partly due to a recent surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. The hospital had 53 such patients as of Friday, and the release noted that only seven of those were fully vaccinated.

Tidelands also offers walk-in vaccination clinics in Georgetown (9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Harris Medical Pavilion entrance, 606 Black River Road), Murrells Inlet (9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at Waccamaw Medical Park West, 4040 Highway 17, Suite 204) and Myrtle Beach (9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday at Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane).