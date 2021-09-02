I-73 lawsuit: Environmental group defeated in court, road project can move forward

A federal judge in Charleston on Thursday ruled that a challenge to federal permits granted to the Interstate 73 highway project were unsubstantiated, and ruled against the environmental group that issued the challenge.

That means one of the few road blocks standing in the way of I-73 construction has been cleared, and the major project can move forward.

The South Carolina Coastal Conservation League challenged federal permits issued by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in 2017, arguing that state and federal officials did not conduct substantial-enough reviews of how the major roadway would impact streams and wetlands, among other claims. That lawsuit caused the project to be put on hold for years while the matter wound its way through the courts.

In its lawsuit, the Coastal Conservation League alleged that I-73 “would cost up to $3.8 billion to construct and unnecessarily destroy hundreds of acres of freshwater wetlands, despite the existence of viable, cheaper and environmentally-preferable alternatives to the new roadway.”

On Thursday, federal judge Bruce Howe Hendricks issued a summary judgment of the case and said that the Coastal Conservation League’s concerns did not amount to overturning the federal permits. Hendricks issued a summary judgment — a ruling without a trial — after both the Coastal Conservation League and the agencies it had sued asked for it.

Hendricks’ ruling means state and local politicians need only to secure funds for I-73 before it can be constructed. In recent months, Gov. Henry McMaster has said he’d consider putting some American Rescue Plan funding towards the major interstate project and Sen. Lindsey Graham said he would earmark $12 million for right-of-way acquisition for the project. Local leaders have said they’d want to see federal and state funding commitments before dedication local tax dollars to the project, an effort that in the past ensnared Horry County in a multi-year lawsuit with the City of Myrtle Beach.

I-73 is seen by some local politicians as a needed booster to the region’s economy, and a needed evacuation line for parts of eastern South Carolina during major storms and hurricanes. The road would connect Interstate 95 near Florence to Highway 22 near Conway and Myrtle Beach and be the Grand Strand’s first major interstate access.

Hendricks’ decision was immediately celebrated by at least one developer. In an email shared with The Sun News, Mike Wooten, the principal engineer of DDC Engineers, said Hendricks’ ruling was a “judgment for the good guys.”

“WE WON!!!! SUMMARY JUDGMENT FOR THE GOOD GUYS,” Wooten wrote in an email to local politicians and other developers. “We kicked the Conservation League’s butt, once again. Maybe they will stay out of Horry County for good now. NOW THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR NOT BUILDING I-73!!!!!”

This story will be updated.