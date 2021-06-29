‘The Grand Strand is a cash cow’: Sen. Graham to earmark $12M for Interstate 73

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham announced Tuesday morning that he plans to ask his fellow lawmakers in Washington to earmark $12 million for Interstate 73, the long-debated highway extension that would connect I-95 to the Grand Strand.

“I am aggressively pursuing funding for I-73,” Graham said in a statement. “I believe it is a critical infrastructure project for the Grand Strand and the state of South Carolina as a whole. The Grand Strand is a cash cow for the state, and I am determined to help provide a better means of transportation for those traveling to and from this tourist destination.”

if approved by federal lawmakers and President Joe Biden, the funding would help Horry County and and the South Carolina Department of Transportation purchase the land needed to build the road, called right-of-way. Once that land is purchased, the road could then be built.

Dozens of miles of right-of-way will have to be purchased before construction on I-73 can begin. In 2017, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers issued a permit for the project allowing for 80 miles of interstate construction from the Grand Strand to the North Carolina border. As currently conceived, I-73 would branch off of Highway 22 and then continue on a Northwest route until it intersects with I-95. Other portions of the project would have the road then continue North to Michigan.

Graham’s announcement Tuesday follows a request for I-73 funding from Horry County Council, issued earlier this month. As negotiations on the federal infrastructure package have continued, Graham put out call for South Carolina cities and counties to request earmarks in the bill. Horry County leaders put together a list of projects they’d like funding for, including $150 million for the Southern Evacuation Lifeline; $75 million for a Carolina Forest interchange on Highway 31; $60 million for extending Highway 31 to the North Carolina border; and $3 million for a flooding mitigation study of the Waccamaw and Pee Dee river systems.

County leaders also asked Graham for $15 million for right-of-way acquisition for I-73. Kevin Bishop, a spokesperson for Graham, said most federal funding comes with a requirement that local governments kick in some money, too. Horry County will be responsible for $3 million of the total cost, while Congress will kick in the remaining $12 million.

“Its rare for any project for the federal government to foot the full bill itself,” Bishop said. “If you want it, you’ve got to have some skin in the game.”

Johnny Gardner, the chairman of Horry County Council, didn’t respond to voicemail and text messages seeking comment Tuesday.

Other Grand Strand leaders celebrated Graham’s announcement.

“Having the support of Senator Graham for I-73 will go a long way in our efforts to develop a funding plan to move this important and much needed project forward,” Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said Tuesday.

Where the rest of the funding for I-73 will come from is not yet clear. Gov. Henry McMaster has said he may be willing to put some of South Carolina’s coronavirus relief aid towards I-73 if federal rules allow it. Rep. Tom Rice (SC-7th), a major supporter of I-73, has said he’s working on the federal level to allow the aid money to be spent on infrastructure projects like I-73.

In total, according to SCDOT, the leg of I-73 that would connect Highway 22 to Interstate 95 could cost anywhere between $1.2 and $1.6 billion. Bishop said Tuesday he couldn’t comment on if Graham was working to secure additional funding for I-73 in the federal infrastructure package.

Despite the major funding gap, I-73 has made significant progress in recent years. In 2015, SCDOT purchased Gunter’s Island as a means to preserve wetlands that would be harmed when I-73 was built. That was a key factor in 2017 when the Army Corp of Engineers issued a permit to the project, allowing right-of-way to begin being purchased.

Still, there have been problems. Local funding for the project hit a snag in 2019 when Myrtle Beach sued Horry County over how it planned to spend money collected from hotel stays, event ticket purchases and restaurant meals. The county wanted to put some that hospitality fee money towards I-73, and some towards county public safety. Myrtle Beach and the other municipalities objected to that plan. That lawsuit was settled in the spring, though, and it’s now possible for the municipalities and the county to put hospitality fee money to I-73 or other projects again.

Gardner, too, has struck a more neutral tone on I-73 than his predecessor, who supported the project. Gardner has said the project could benefit the region, but that he’d like to see funding commitments from the state and federal governments before Horry County dedicates more money to the project.

“If we could get something from the state and something from the federal government then that would make it doable,” he told The Sun News in April. “Right now it’s not even doable.”