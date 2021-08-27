Local
United airlines to extend flights from Myrtle Beach to these cities through the winter
Myrtle Beach travelers will now be able to fly with United to New Jersey and Virginia during the winter months, the airline said Thursday.
United officials said they will be extending service at Myrtle Beach International Airport to Washington Dulles International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.
Usually, the airline would only provide flights to those airports from Myrtle Beach seasonally.
This summer, Myrtle Beach International Airport saw more passengers than it, or any airport in the state, had ever seen before.
Last week, the airport announced this week that it set a record for traffic with more than half a million passengers in July, the highest in history in South Carolina and the second month in a row that the airport had set such a record.
Total passenger traffic was 547,933 last month, a nearly 50% increase from July 2019.
