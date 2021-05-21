New discount airline comes to SC, with 7 new destinations for Charleston fliers

Breeze Airways is a new discount airline flying out of Charleston, S.C. starting May 27, 2021.

A new airline? Right after a pandemic? Breeze Airways think it’s a good idea.

The brand new discount airline, the brainchild of JetBlue founder David Neeleman, flies into Charleston next week. It brings Spirit prices and JetBlue quality and will connect destinations across the eastern U.S. that don’t have as many, or any, flights between them right now.

The airline has been in the works since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic but finally launched Friday. Fares start at $39, and many are less than $50. You can book on FlyBreeze.com or on the Breeze app.

Here are the cities Breeze will be flying to from Charleston starting May 27. Seven of these cities are all-new destinations for travelers out of Charleston, with no other local flights there.

Tampa, Fla. (May 27)

Hartford, Conn (May 27)

Louisville, Ky. (May 28)

Norfolk, Va. (June 10)

Akron/Canton, Ohio (July 8)

New Orleans, La. (July 8)

Pittsburgh, Pa. (July 8)

Columbus, Ohio (July 8)

Richmond, Va. (July 8)

Huntsville, Ala. (July 15)

Providence, R.I. (July 22)

Passengers can pick between “nice” and “nicer” tickets, with each offering different amenities and services such as extra airline points or a checked bag. Carry-on and checked bags can only be paid for separately for $20 each.

Breeze Airways offers two different levels of airfares, with each offering different amenities. FlyBreeze.com

The airline doesn’t charge fees for changes or cancellations, regardless of what ticket is purchased.

The arrival of Breeze Airways comes as domestic carriers, including Southwest and Frontier, have aggressively expanded the number of destinations available even as the pandemic continues. The growth has been inspired by a shift in the travel industry to focus on vacation and tourism and less on business trips.

Myrtle Beach International Airport has seen several airlines add new flights over the past six months, including Southwest Airlines, the dominant domestic carrier in the U.S.

Southwest, already available in Charleston, has its first flight to Myrtle Beach this Sunday.